Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $415,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.17. The company had a trading volume of 525,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $124.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.90.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

