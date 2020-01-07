Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,520. Integra Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,648 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 61,955 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,659 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 116,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,590 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.