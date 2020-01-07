Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Earns Underperform Rating from Svb Leerink

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Svb Leerink in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $113.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.50. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $131.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $80,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,078 shares of company stock worth $5,619,892 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,863,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,336,000 after acquiring an additional 661,542 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 829,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,345,000 after acquiring an additional 551,324 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $21,437,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.