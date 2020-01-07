Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) PT Raised to GBX 1,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICP. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,329 ($17.48) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,530 ($20.13) to GBX 1,580 ($20.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,634 ($21.49).

Shares of ICP stock opened at GBX 1,611 ($21.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,569.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,436.35. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 969.50 ($12.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,651 ($21.72).

In other news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total value of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

