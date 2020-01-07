International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 5.00

News stories about International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) have trended extremely positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. International Flavors & Fragrances earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of IFF opened at $125.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $123,132.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,777 shares of company stock worth $349,793. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

