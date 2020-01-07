Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy Acquires 4,000 Shares

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$927,099.88.

Michael Robert Clancy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Robert Clancy acquired 1,350 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,938.50.

Shares of IIP.UN traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$15.56. 70,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.06 and a 12-month high of C$16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities cut shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.54.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

