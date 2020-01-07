Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) CEO Sells $39,247.56 in Stock

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 6,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $39,247.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,599.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Helen Sabzevari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Helen Sabzevari sold 3,886 shares of Intrexon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $22,422.22.

Shares of XON stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intrexon Corp has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.16 million. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 393.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XON. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrexon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrexon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrexon by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intrexon by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intrexon by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 31,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

