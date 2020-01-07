Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) COO Sells $38,087.39 in Stock

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) COO Thomas Bostick sold 6,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $38,087.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of XON traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. 1,447,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,977. The company has a market cap of $967.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.26. Intrexon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. Analysts anticipate that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intrexon by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,355,000 after purchasing an additional 932,636 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intrexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intrexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon in the second quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

