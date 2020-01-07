Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Given Sell Rating at Liberum Capital

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INTU. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 27 ($0.36) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 45.23 ($0.59).

INTU stock opened at GBX 31.66 ($0.42) on Tuesday. Intu Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 30.20 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

