Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 7th (AEP, ARX, AVA, BAMXF, BBDC, BBSI, BCAUY, BKH, BLMN, BNPQY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 7th:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited operates as an automotive manufacturer in China. The Company’s operating segments are divided primarily into the manufacture and sale of minibuses and automotive components. Its commercial vehicle brands include JinBei and Granse minibuses. The Group is also engaged in the manufacture of diesel engines and gasoline engines for use in minibuses, sedans, SUV and light duty trucks and automotive components. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

