Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MEI Pharma (MEIP)

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/4/2020 – MEI Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

12/30/2019 – MEI Pharma was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/26/2019 – MEI Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

12/24/2019 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

12/11/2019 – MEI Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

12/4/2019 – MEI Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

11/19/2019 – MEI Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

11/13/2019 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.73. MEI Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

Get MEI Pharma Inc alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold bought 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at $658,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,250 shares of company stock worth $75,075. 4.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 27.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 57,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 930.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 141,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 385.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 145,492 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,565,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 440,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.