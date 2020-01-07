Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 7th (APA, ECA, FLT, HES, JKHY, MCHP, MEGEF, OLCLY, OTIC, PFBC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 7th:

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Encana's $7.7 billion Newfield buyout has successfully repositioned the Canadian upstream operator’s asset base to focus on its Core 3 liquids plays, namely Permian, Anadarko and Montney, with enviable production growth prospects. Post the closure of the deal, Encana hiked the dividend by 25% while initiating a $1.25 billion share buyback program. Encana also continues to benefit from its low-cost business model that has helped it to reward investors with six consecutive estimate-beating quarters. However, increasing operating expenses and certain questions regarding the Newfield deal have dampened investors’ confidence. Encana investors, who have seen the share price tank a 22% over the past year, also remain concerned about the beaten down natural gas prices and the company's considerable exposure to the commodity.”

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $306.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FLEETCOR’s top line continues to grow organically driven by increase in volume and revenues per transaction from certain of its payment programs. Acquisitions contribute to FLEETCOR’s top line growth. A strong balance sheet enables FLEETCOR pursue growth initiatives in the form of acquisitions and investments and continue rewarding shareholders. Consistent share repurchases boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. This might have impacted the company’s share price, which has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, higher interest expense is likely to weigh on the company’s bottom line. Global presence exposes FLEETCOR to foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Acquisitions results in integration risk. Seasonality is another concern.”

Hess (NYSE:HES) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $154.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates is riding on its core solutions which are aiding it in winning new core customer contracts. Moreover, growing adoption of these solutions is driving its top-line growth. Further, it is gaining traction among existing in-house core customers for migrating to private cloud services. Also, it is enjoying solid momentum in the payment segment. Ensenta buyout benefits are tailwinds. Further, the company’s growing core customer wins are likely to continue driving its business growth. However, slowdown in the license and in-house implementation revenues due to shift in customers’ preference to outsourced delivery from on-premise solutions is a headwind. Its aggressive acquisition strategy is taking a toll on the balance sheet, which is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $113.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microchip is benefiting from strength in microcontroller business. The company is well poised to gain from strong demand for memory and analog and interface products. We believe that the company’s expanding portfolio driven by new product roll outs will continue to expand customer base. Moreover, it is well poised to capitalize on synergies from accretive Microsemi and Atmel acquisitions. However, Microchip is bearing the brunt of increasing lead time, slim demand trends in ZTE and Bitcoin business domains. Further, Huawei ban and significant exposure to Asian markets amid imposition of tariff owing to the United States and China trade war is likely to weigh on margin expansion. Moreover, significant debt burden amid increasing expenses on product development remain major concerns.”

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

