InVitae Corp Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share (NYSE:NVTA)

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InVitae in a research report issued on Sunday, January 5th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the year.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. InVitae has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

