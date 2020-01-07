Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IQV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.69.

NYSE:IQV traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,542. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Iqvia has a one year low of $116.96 and a one year high of $164.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Iqvia in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

