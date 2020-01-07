Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Now Covered by SunTrust Banks

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of IRTC traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 380,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,300. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $98.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The firm had revenue of $55.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after buying an additional 267,458 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 109,842 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.