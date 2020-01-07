iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Position Increased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 1.4% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

IEUR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.56. 402,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,375. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3958 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

