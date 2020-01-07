iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,352 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 2.8% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $65.47. 3,676,338 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3837 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

