iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) is Cooper Financial Group’s 5th Largest Position

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,419,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,620 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 2,101,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,604,000 after purchasing an additional 269,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

NEAR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. 836,960 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.