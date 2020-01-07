iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lessened by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,473 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.57. The stock had a trading volume of 435,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,181. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.47. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $196.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.1915 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

