iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,588 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

