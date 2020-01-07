J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.20.

JCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $96.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.96. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $344.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $1,799,324.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 920,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,647,000 after purchasing an additional 48,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 8,400.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 387,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 10.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 381,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 273,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

