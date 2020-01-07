Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koppers in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.16. Koppers has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.13 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Koppers by 4.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Koppers by 37.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Koppers by 106.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $239,816.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

