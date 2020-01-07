Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $243.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 64,095 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,741.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.