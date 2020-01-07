Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49.

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

MAKSY opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.