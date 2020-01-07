Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Boyd Gaming in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. ValuEngine cut Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.78.

NYSE BYD opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.14. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $819.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,584,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $526,884.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,007.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Larson sold 32,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $925,940.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,533.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,311 shares of company stock worth $3,002,217. Company insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

