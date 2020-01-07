Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Everi Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Everi in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88.

EVRI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

EVRI opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.73. Everi has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 31,050 shares of company stock worth $386,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 474.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 949,788 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Everi by 82.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 435,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 196,613 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Everi by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Everi by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 158,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

