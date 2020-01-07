Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

MCRI stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $39.29 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,785,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 720,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

