Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Zumiez Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zumiez from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $887.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,593,363.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $583,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Zumiez by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.