Jeffrey A. Hoffman Sells 690 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BAND stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.99. 178,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41. Bandwidth Inc has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bandwidth by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bandwidth by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bandwidth by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,438,000 after buying an additional 126,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

