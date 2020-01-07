John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of MNZS stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 466 ($6.13). 37,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 450.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 423.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.55 million and a P/E ratio of -776.67. John Menzies has a 12-month low of GBX 353.50 ($4.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 575 ($7.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

