JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €240.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €197.00 ($229.07) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €226.10 ($262.91) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €238.24 ($277.02).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

