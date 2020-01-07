JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) a $425.00 Price Target

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a $425.00 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.86.

NFLX stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

