JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 125 Price Target

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 125 price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SREN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 99 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 109 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 109.13.

Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

