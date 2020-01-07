JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target to GBX 79

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 79 ($1.04) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

JUST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Just Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Just Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 113 ($1.49).

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 86.23 ($1.13) on Tuesday. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.30 ($1.45). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 73.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The stock has a market cap of $894.83 million and a P/E ratio of -66.33.

About Just Group

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

