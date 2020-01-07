JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,260

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,179 ($15.51) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STJ. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,253 ($16.48) to GBX 1,322 ($17.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,152.10 ($15.16).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,153 ($15.17) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,205 ($15.85). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,121.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,042.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 41.33.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.