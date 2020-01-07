JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 3,230

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SDR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.81) price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,111.89 ($40.94).

SDR opened at GBX 3,293 ($43.32) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,304.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,068.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.79. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52 week low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46). The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.84), for a total value of £1,356,247.37 ($1,784,066.52). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total value of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

