JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,323

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,329 ($17.48) to GBX 1,323 ($17.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,560 ($20.52) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,660.27 ($21.84).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,437 ($18.90) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,383.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,480.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.