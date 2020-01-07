JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is IBM Retirement Fund’s 7th Largest Position

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 73,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $135.88. 10,544,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,257,799. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

