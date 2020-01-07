JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 400

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

JUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jupiter Fund Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 370.20 ($4.87).

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 411.40 ($5.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 390.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 368. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 299.40 ($3.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 435 ($5.72).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

