JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Apache (NYSE:APA) to “Neutral”

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

APA stock traded up $6.67 on Tuesday, reaching $32.31. 22,813,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,067. Apache has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 69.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 349,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 143,824 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the third quarter valued at about $4,978,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Apache by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in Apache by 8.8% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 23,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

