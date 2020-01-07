JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) to Overweight

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RSA. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 603 ($7.93) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 621.31 ($8.17).

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

LON:RSA opened at GBX 570.20 ($7.50) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 554.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 547.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90).

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.