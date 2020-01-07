JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,376 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.