Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Heather Preston Acquires 1,427 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Heather Preston acquired 1,427 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $99,604.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,085.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.85. The company had a trading volume of 262,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,675. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

