Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutz (ETR:DEZ) a €5.00 Price Target

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) received a €5.00 ($5.81) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

DEZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €7.20 ($8.37) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.12 ($8.28).

Deutz stock opened at €5.46 ($6.35) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €5.61 and a 200-day moving average of €5.84. Deutz has a 1 year low of €4.52 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of €9.05 ($10.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $663.53 million and a P/E ratio of 7.36.

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

