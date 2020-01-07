KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 10% against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $22.22 million and $19,170.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including TOKOK, Coinsbit, Bilaxy and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00039023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.45 or 0.05949520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001195 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 328,348,260,864 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,093,725,903 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, ABCC, YoBit, Exmo, HitBTC, BitMart, Coinsbit, ProBit Exchange, Livecoin, TOKOK, CoinBene, OOOBTC, Mercatox, P2PB2B, Bilaxy, COSS, Dcoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

