Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

KRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,404. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $719,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 66,777 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

