Kleros (PNK) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $1.65 million and $4,450.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

