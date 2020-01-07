Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNX. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $121,767.60. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Insiders have sold 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

