Komodo Trading Up 10.5% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $64.47 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00006705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Upbit, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00395577 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00072418 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00099838 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002699 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000902 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,778,645 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitbns, Binance, Crex24, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, BarterDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.