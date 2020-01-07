Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.59 ($54.17).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

